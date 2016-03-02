Kazakh-Chinese duo strolls into BMW Malaysian Open quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan and Yi-Fan Xu of China have reached the quarterfinals of the BMW Malaysia Open 2016 in Kuala Lumpur today, Sports.kz reports.

The Kazakh-Chinese tandem beat the second-seeded Croatian Darija Jurak and American Nicole Melichar in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

In the quarterfinal-match Diyas and Xu are to play against Nao Hibino from Japan and Ling Zhang from Hong Kong.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $226,750.