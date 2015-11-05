Kazakh, Chinese militaries hold anti-terrorism drills in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and China started their first joint anti-terrorism exercises "Fox Hunting - 2015" on the Koktal military range.

The goal of the exercises is to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, exchange experience and cooperation between the two armies, increase operational compatibility of the both countries' Armed Forces in fight with terrorism and creation of favorable environment for preservation of peace and stability in the region. As the Kazakh Ministry of Defense says, the exercises consist of two stages. The first of them was held on the ground of Korla military centre in China's XUAR in late October. The second stage started today on the Koktal range. The militaries of Kazakhstan and China will jointly practice combat actions on liquidation of illegal armed formations.