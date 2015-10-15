Kazakh, Chinese MPs discuss bilateral partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the Majilis has held a meeting of Deputy Chairman of the chamber Sergey Dyachenko and a delegation of the National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) led by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Wang Guoqing.

S.Dyachenko and Wang Guoqing stressed the dynamic development of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation, burst, according to the interlocutors, by regular meetings of the heads of Kazakhstan and China. According to the press service of the Majilis, special attention was paid to the issues of bilateral relations in the framework of Nurly Zhol and One Belt, One Road projects. The speakers emphasized that the two strategic projects will make Kazakh-Chinese cooperation more fruitful. During the meeting Sergey Dyachenko and Wang Guoqing also considered the issues of collaboration between the two states in the field of transboundary water resources. The two sides stressed that the dialogue will further strengthen the strategic partnership of Kazakhstan and China.