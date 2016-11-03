Kazakh, Chinese PMs met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang in the Ukimet Uyi, Kazinform refers to the PM's website.

The sides discussed the implementation of the instructions set by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping regarding integration of Kazakhstan’s Nurly Zhol national economic programme and China’s Silk Road Economic Belt initiative.

The prime ministers discussed also the state and opportunities for interaction in various spheres of economy, namely in energy, agriculture, tourism, transport and logistics and in communications sector.

The PMs participated also in a videoconference with Kostanay-based JAC car-making factory during which the first jointly assembled JAC S5 car was presented.