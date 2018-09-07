Kazakh-Chinese projects to create 20,000 jobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh-Chinese projects totaling over $27 billion are now under active implementation, Kazakh Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek told Kazakhstan-China Business Forum in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The joint Kazakh-Chinese projects within the framework of the industrialization and investment cooperation, which includes 51 projects for a total of over $27 billion, are under active implementation. We plan to create about 20,000 new permanent jobs owing to these projects," said Zhenis Kasymbek.



The minister also added that the countries have already implemented successful projects.

According to the data announced, a number of large infrastructure projects have already been set in operation over the past five years: the Port of Lianyungang, the Dry Port of Khorgos on the border with China, the Aktau Port on the Caspian Sea, the new 900-kilometer railway corridor from Kazakhstan through Turkmenistan to Iran that connects Central Asian countries with the Persian Gulf and the Bandar Abbas Port in Southern Iran, as well as the Western Europe - Western China international transit corridor, a part of which runs through Kazakhstan.

"The measures we have taken make it possible to deliver cargoes from China to Europe via Kazakhstan within about 15 days, whereas shipping by sea takes 2-2.5 times more," the head of the Kazakh Ministry for Investment and Development concluded.