Kazakh-Chinese relations moving to brand new level under &#39;One Belt, One Road&#39; project – Chinese investors

BEIJING. KAZINFORM CEO of West China Cement Limited, Deputy Head of the Chinese Association of Cement Producers Zhang Jimin and representative Nuctech company for Central Asia and Kazakhstan Wang Bisheng congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day.

“Over the period of independence, Kazakhstan has turned into a powerful and economically developed country. The history of the Kazakh-Chinese relations is moving to a brand new level, as both countries set to the implementation of “One Belt, One Road” project. Being a representative of Chinese business, I can say that our countries enjoy broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation. We have already launched joint projects in Almaty city and at Khorgos International Centre for Near-Border Cooperation,” Zhang Jimin told in an interview to journalists.

The Chinese businessman wished well-being and prosperity, peace and calm to Kazakhstani people.

According to Nuchtech representative for Central Asia and Kazakhstan Wang Bisheng, his company has delivered 21 sets of customs equipment (for examination of cars and fight with smuggling) to Kazakhstan within 10 years.

“ Kazakhstan ’ s economy develops fast . As we expect, this tendency will enhance after we integrate 'Silk Road Economic Belt' and 'Nurly Zhol' programs. We congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day and wish them happiness and new achievements,” said he.

Recall that Nuchtech is the main supplier of equipment for customs and other departments of China. The company was founded in 1997. It specializes in manufacture of safety equipment and exports it to 122 countries of the world. More than 1,500 people are working for Nuchtech to date. Its three plants are located in Beijing, Jiangsu province and Poland.

West China Cement Limited is a leading producer and supplier of cement in north-western Chind and is based in Xian city of Shaanxi province.

About 500 people partook in a reception held by the Kazakh Embassy in China. Among them are the representatives of diplomatic corps, international organizations, business, mass media, expert communities, Kazakh diaspora and Kazakhstani residents (diplomats, employees of national companies, students etc.)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev welcomed the guests.