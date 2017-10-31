Kazakh, Chinese think tanks to strengthen cooperation

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Ambassador to China Shahrat Nuryshev met with the president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) Wang Weiguang to discuss cooperation between research institutions of the two countries, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

In particular, the sides spoke about the prospects of deepening cooperation between CASS and its member institutions with Kazakh think tanks such as The Library of the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation, the Institute of World Economy and Politics, the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, etc.

Wang Weiguang thanked the Kazakh side for the warm welcome during his visit to the country earlier this year and noted the well-established partnership between scientific structures and think tanks of Kazakhstan and China.





In his turn, Ambassador Nuryshev noted the successful implementation of the joint project of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan and the Institute of Russian, Eastern European & Central Asian Studies at CASS on translating into Chinese and publication of the Collection of Selected Works of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev", which was presented in June 2017 in Astana and Beijing.

The sides also agreed to translate books and textbooks from Chinese into Kazakh and vice versa, in order to broaden the perspectives and provide access to information for the scientific communities, as well as to organize visits and internships of Kazakhstani scientific staff at CASS.

Chinese Academy of Social Sciences is the premier academic structure engaged in scientific research in the of philosophy and social sciences in China. The Academy is the most comprehensive academic research center with branches in all major cities of the PRC.



CASS consists of 31 research institutes and more than 90 research centers, as well as a graduate school. The Academy is also in charge of 105 national academic communities throughout China.