Kazakh chocolate may return to Azerbaijani market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The well-known Kazakh Rakhat JSC confectionary, which produces chocolate and other products, intends to resume supplies of the products to the Azerbaijani market, deputy director on export development of the company Yevgeny Kondrat told reporters.

He made the remarks Oct. 20 during the Azerbaijani-Kazakh business forum.

He recalled that earlier, the products of the Rakhat confectionary were supplied to the Azerbaijani market, but two years ago the deliveries stopped.

"We believe that the Azerbaijani market is very promising, the consumption of confectionery products is very high," said Kondrat. "We see how your market is growing, and we think that with our product we will find a place."

The company representative said that talks on the resumption of production deliveries of the Rakhat confectionary with distribution companies and trading networks of Azerbaijan have been already held.

He went on to add that the Rakhat JSC previously supplied its products to the CIS countries, China, Mongolia, Germany, and now plans to enter more international markets in Pakistan, India, Vietnam, etc.

