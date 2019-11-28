Kazakh Cinema Days underway in Mongolia

ULAN-BATOR. KAZINFORM Kazakh films are to be screened in Ulan Bator as part of Kazakhstan Cinema Days under the Rukhani Janghyru program, the Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia reports.

The event, dedicated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, will run until November 30. The event is co-organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia and KazakhFilm Studio.

The Sky of My Childhood directed by Rustem Abdrashev unveiled the Cinema Days on November 28. It tells the story of the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, his victories and disappointments, his hopes and dreams that came true.

The goal of the project is to show the history and traditions of Kazakh people, strengthen cultural relations, and to let Mongolia get acquainted with modern Kazakh cinema.