Kazakh Cinema Week kicks off in Oman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first ever Kazakh Cinema Week has started its work today in Masqat, Sultanate of Oman. Films by well-known Kazakh directors will be screened there until May 5, press service of KazakhFilm JSC said.

Akan Satayev's Doroga k Materi (The Road to Mother) unveils today the Cinema Week. Almaznyi Mech (Diamond Sword) directed by Rustem Abdrashov will be shown there on May 5 to narrate development and strengthening of the Kazakh khanate.

Businessmen and cultural figures of Oman, heads of diplomatic missions, accredited in Masqat, and Kazakh citizens living there will attend the opening ceremony.



Kazakh Ambassador to Oman Yerzhan Mukash highlighted the role of cinematographic art in cultural rapprochement of the nations. He also noted that the said event is a part of the Modern Kazakh Culture in the Global World project in the context of the President's Rukhani Janghyru Program.