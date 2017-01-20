Kazakh citizen arrested in U.S. pleads guilty to attempting to join ISIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A citizen of Kazakhstan Akhror Saidakhmetov pleaded guilty to charges of the U.S. federal government of attempting to join ISIS, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

The 21-year-old Saidakhmetov, a legal permanent resident of the United States, is facing 15 years in prison despite the plea deal.



U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Robert L. Capers revealed that Saidakhmetov had planned to go to Syria to join ISIS or commit a terrorist act in the U.S.



Saidakhmetov and his accomplice Uzbek citizen Abdurasul Juraboev planned a joint trip to Syria or a shooting spree of law enforcement officers in the U.S. Saidakhmetov was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport where he tried to board a flight to Turkey. Juraboev was arrested the same day before he managed to hop a flight to Turkey. Another citizen of Uzbekistan Abror Habibov who helped organized and finance the operation was arrested as well.