Kazakh citizen extradited from Montenegro

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh citizen Alexander Lyasota has been extradited from Montenegro to Kazakhstan to face legal proceedings, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Following the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Justice of Montenegro has ruled that Lyasota, who was wanted by the Department of Internal Affairs of North Kazakhstan region had to be extradited to Kazakhstan.

"The detainee is suspected of repeatedly violating public order with the use of violence against citizens of Petropavlovsk in 2016. After committing the crimes, Lyasota managed to escape from the criminal investigative body, and an international arrest warrant was issued against him.

Lyasota was detained by Interpol Montenegro at the Tivat airport in August.

He has been placed in a pre-trial detention center in Astana.