Kazakh citizen is first in Central Asia to hold black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A historical event has happened in the course of a business visit of representatives of Kazakhstan Federation of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to Rio de Janeiro organized by Kazakhstan People's Assembly.

Brown Belt World Champion Armanzhan Ruzakhunov has become the first holder of black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the history of Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

‘It is a great honor and endless pride to obtain a black belt particularly here in Brazil. As well as to be certified by the legend of jiu-jitsu Alexandre Paiva who is a four-time Black Belt World Champion and my teacher. I devote this victory to my country, my people and our President!’ Armanzhan Ruzakhunov says.

Vice President of the National Jiu-Jitsu Federation, member of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly and promoter Rustam Abdussalamov gave a letter of thanks and memorable gifts to Alexandre Paiva and made an official speech to the participants of solemn ceremony of certification.

‘Kazakhstan is a country that places a high value of its talents, supports good initiatives of the citizens, makes its best for all-round prosperity. All the citizens of the country have opportunities to develop and achieve success! Today, we have made another bright entry in history of Kazakhstan’, Abdussalamov remarked.

Another member of the team, deputy of East Kazakhstan Regional Maslikhat Aidos Serikkaliuly was certified and got a blue belt during the ceremony.

After the official ceremony of certification, the delegation members held negotiations on mutual collaboration, possible organization of a large international tournament in Astana as part of EXPO 2017 and prospects for further development of Brazilian jiu-jitsu in Kazakhstan.



