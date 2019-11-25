Kazakh citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - From January through October 2019, Kazakh citizens purchased 581 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 146 real estate properties more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

«Kazakh citizens purchased 80 real estate properties in Turkey in October 2019, which is seven real estate properties more compared to October 2018,» the Turkish General Directorate said.

Some 142,800 real estate properties were sold in Turkey in October 2019, which is 15.4 percent less compared to October 2018.

In October 2019, 4,272 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 31.9 percent less compared to October 2018.