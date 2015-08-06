  • kz
    Kazakh citizens injured in deadly road accident in Turkey - Consulate

    22:57, 06 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Consul of Kazakhstan in Antaliya Nariman Meldebekov has confirmed that there are citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in a deadly road accident near Denizli, Turkey.

    "It is unclear how many citizens of Kazakhstan have been injured and what their condition is," he told Kazinform. At least four people were killed and over 40 injured as a result of the road accident in Turkey. A bus carrying tourists from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan overturned on a slippery mountain road en route to Anatolia.

