Kazakh citizens who died in Moscow were natives of Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New information about the citizens of Kazakhstan found dead in the cabin of a semitrailer truck in the Moscow Oblast has been revealed, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the Kazakh MFA press service.

"The three dead men, whose bodies were found on 24th of February 2018 in Novoselki Village, the Moscow Oblast, were citizens of Kazakhstan, who were residents of Kostanay region born in 1965, 1968, and 1971," the press service said.

As the ministry's representative said, the relatives of the deceased have been notified of the incident.

"The Kazakh Embassy in Russia is carrying out the necessary works in terms of consular and legal assistance including the organization of transportation of the dead bodies to Kazakhstan," the press service of the Foreign Ministry added.

It is to be recalled that three Kazakh nationals were found dead in the cabin of a truck in the Moscow Oblast. Besides, there was a gas burner in the cabin, which the men used for heating.

They could die from gas poisoning. However, the exact cause of death will be established only after the expert examination.