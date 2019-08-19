Kazakh climbers stuck in snowdrift in Tien Shan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A group of Kazakh climbers, namely, Murat Otepbayev, Andrei Korneyev and Alexander Checulin, who, unfortunately, died of pulmonary edema, got stuck in the snowdrift atop of Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

They are reportedlygot trapped at the 6,600 m elevation without an opportunity to descend and callanyone, the Instagram post of Aigul Matai, the daughter of one of the lost climbers, reads.

They failedto descend to the base camp in time due to environmental conditions and deficiencyof outfit. Survived Myurat Otepbayev and Andrei Korneyev have no opportunity toreach out to anyone.

According toher, the Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Ministry’s rescue team stopped flightoperations over the mountain due to poor weather conditions.

Today,August 19, a group of climbers is set to leave from Almaty to help with rescueefforts. Aigul Matai also asks for helpto bring the trapped climbers home safe and sound.