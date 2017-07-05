Kazakh clubs may face-off Zenit, Milan in Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Potential opponents of Kazakh Kairat, Irtysh, and Ordabasy in Europa League third qualifying round became known, Sports.kz reports.

Note Kazakhstani club with the highest coefficient in Europa League season-2017/18 Kairat has 5.550 points, but even it cannot count on getting into the number of seeded teams at this stage of the tournament. Accordingly, Irtysh and Ordabasy have the same prospect in case they get to the third round.

The list of their potential rivals (starting from the maximum coefficient) so far: Zenit (Russia), Athletic (Spain), Fenerbahce (Turkey), Sparta (Czech Republic), Milan (Italy), PSV Netherlands), Braga (Portugal), Gent (Belgium), PAOK (Greece), Krasnodar (Russia), Bordeaux (France), Everton (England), Marseille (France), Dynamo Zagreb (Croatia), Freiburg (Germany), Austria (Austria), Panathinaikos (Greece) and Maritimo (Portugal).

However, Kazakh teams have yet to decide on the issue of entering the third qualifying round: if Kairat after beating Atlantis can already look forward to meeting Albanian Skenderbau. For Irtysh, however, despite its home victory over the Dunav, and especially for Ordabasy after the defeat from Shiroki Brijeg, it is still too early to guess. However, in case of their passage further, Irtysh will play with Serbian Crvena Zvezda, and Ordabasy - Scottish Aberdeen.