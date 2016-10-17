Kazakh coach joins Kyrgyz Football Federation coaching staff

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani specialist Amirzhan Mukanov has been appointed as a technical director of the Kyrgyzstan Football Federation for the development of futsal, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Kyrgyzstan Football Federation.

"Amirzhan Mukanov is an experienced specialist. In late 2008, he brought the Kazakhstan youth futsal team to the finals of the 1st European Championship. As a head coach of the Kazakhstan national team, Mukanov helped the Kazakh squad ease into the next qualification round of the 2010 European Championship," the federation said in a statement.



Mukanov held the post of the head coach of the Kazakhstan national futsal team until early 2013. In 2013 he joined Karaganda-based Tulpar futsal club.