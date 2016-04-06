Kazakh composer Erkesh Shakeyev records his compositions at legendary Abbey Road Studios

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Musical recording of the compositions by the famous Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeyev had taken place at the legendary Abbey Road Studios at the end of March in London, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

Shakeyev's compositions for solo piano were performed by John Lenehan, the world-famous British pianist. Sound producer of the project was Jonathan Allen, whose works have received various awards - from Grammy to Grammofon Awards, and in 2013 he won the prestigious BAFTA. Lewis Jones, the soundman, who is the author of the soundtracks for the films, such as ‘The Hobbit', ‘007: Coordinates ‘Skyfall' and ‘The Avengers', also participated in the project.



The future album, which will tentatively be titled ‘Celestial', is expected to include 12 compositions. All arrangements had been made by the Canadian musician Dmitry Varelas.



It is worth noting that a year and a half ago, Erkesh Shakeyev recorded an album called ‘Inception' with the support of London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road and AirStudios.