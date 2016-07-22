Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeyev urges people to help find his son Safar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani composer Yerkesh Shakeyev made a statement regarding his son Safar, who went missing six days ago in Almaty.

“For all my life, I have devoted myself to the service of art and people and hoped that we would be able to change the world for the better. Unfortunately, grief came to my family too. Being a father, I am urging all those who know anything about location of my son, or if there is someone who holds my son Safar, please, release him. I promise to take all the measures to help these people avoid any responsibility. I hope for understanding,” said Shakeyev.

The family and relatives of Safar reckon on video records from dashcams and security cameras installed in the area where Safar was seen prior to his disappearance – at the intersection of Seifullin and Al-Farabi streets, towards Remizovka village.

Members of the operational-rescue troop of the MIA Emergencies Committee, more than 100 policemen and volunteers have joined the search operation.

10 mln tenge were promised as an award for any information about Safar’s location.