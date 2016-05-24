  • kz
    Kazakh conman detained in Saudi Arabia

    20:51, 24 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 46-year-old national of Kazakhstan has been detained in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Mukhit Omar is wanted by the Karaganda region criminal authorities on charges of large scale fraud.
    Mr. Omar reportedly embezzled over 200 million tenge in 2006-2008 as CEO of AB Metalls LLP in Balkhash, Karaganda region.
    He is likely to be extradited to Kazakhstan.

