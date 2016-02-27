  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh conman granted asylum in Lithuania

    14:46, 27 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lithuania granted asylum to Kazakh national Syrym Shalabayev, the brother-in-law of fugitive Kazakh banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, Kazinform has learnt from BALTNEWS.It.

    The Lithuanian Migration Department confirmed the information.
    Shalabayev was detained in Vilnius in July 2015. He is suspected of embezzling billions of dollars in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia and other countries.
    Two years ago Shalabayev was sentenced to 18 months behind bars for contempt of court in Great Britain, but fled the country.
    The Prosecutor's General Office of Kazakhstan is seeking Shalabayev's extradition from Lithuania.
    Photo courtesy of timeskz.kz

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Kazakhstan Law and justice News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!