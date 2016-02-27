Kazakh conman granted asylum in Lithuania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lithuania granted asylum to Kazakh national Syrym Shalabayev, the brother-in-law of fugitive Kazakh banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, Kazinform has learnt from BALTNEWS.It.

The Lithuanian Migration Department confirmed the information.

Shalabayev was detained in Vilnius in July 2015. He is suspected of embezzling billions of dollars in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia and other countries.

Two years ago Shalabayev was sentenced to 18 months behind bars for contempt of court in Great Britain, but fled the country.

The Prosecutor's General Office of Kazakhstan is seeking Shalabayev's extradition from Lithuania.

