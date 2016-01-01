Kazakh Consulate General in UAE: No Kazakhstanis among victims of Dubai skyscraper fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to official data of Kazakhstan's Consulate General in Dubai, there are no Kazakhstanis among the victims of the five-star skyscraper hotel in Dubai.

Recall that the accident occurred in Dubai several hours before the celebration of the New Year party when a skyscraper hotel blazed. The causes of the fire are investigated now. Reuters agency reported on 14 victims, while local media say one person died and 16 got injuries. According to witnesses, the pices of burnt constructions fell down to the ground. The hotel stands new the tallest building of the world – Burj Khalifa, where thousands of people gather to watch the biggest firework in the city.

Source: 24.kz