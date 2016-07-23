  • kz
    Kazakh Consulate keeps in constant touch with Munich police - MFA

    11:34, 23 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Consulate of Kazakhstan in Munich keeps in constant touch with local police, spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent.

    "There is no confirmed information about nationals of Kazakhstan who might have been injured or killed in Munich yet," he said.

    Earlier it was reported that at least 10 people were killed and about 20 injured in the armed attack at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich.

    The Munich police confirmed that the attacker was the 18-year-old German-Iranian dual national who resided in Munich.

    According to the police, he acted alone and later committed suicide.

