  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh conwoman lured millions with fake promises of jobs in Norway

    16:16, 30 January 2020
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakh conwoman who lured millions out of hopeful jobseekers with fake promises of jobs in Norway was sentenced to five years in prison, Kazinform reports.

    The conwoman’s main attraction was her promises to find eager jobseekers jobs in Norway online without much sweat.

    According to court papers, the woman rented an office in the city of Kokshetau and posted the job announcements on OLX (Kazakhstan’s analogue of Craiglist) asking those interested to contact her.

    Bound by the desire to find a job in Norway, desperate jobseekers dipped deep into their pockets. Each victim is believed to have paid between KZT 100,000 ($260) and KZT 700,000 ($1,800) to the conwoman. The woman managed to con at least KZT 11,4 million ($30,000) with the promise of non-existent jobs in Norway.

    The crime was investigated under Section 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (fraud). The conwoman was sentenced to five years in prison and fined for KZT50,500 ($130).


    Tags:
    Combating crime Kazakhstan Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!