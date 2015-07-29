Kazakh cosmonaut’s flight will last 10 days, deputy head of Aerospace Committee

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh cosmonaut's flight to ISS will start from Baikonur cosmodrome on September 2 the current year at 10.30 am, said Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development Yerkin Shaymagambetov at today's press conference in Almaty.

"We have been looking forward to this event since 2009. Unfortunately the space mission did not take place because of the crisis. At the level of heads of states of Kazakhstan and Russia it was decided that the flight will be carried out in September 2015," said Y.Shaymagambetov. He said that the main task of the cosmic flight is to implement a series of space experiments to conduct research with the participation of Kazakhstani scientists. He informed that the space-flight will take place on September 2 the current year at 10.30 am Astana time. The space crew's landing is scheduled for September 12.