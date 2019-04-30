Kazakh-Croatian cooperation to deepen further - Majilis Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

Speaker Nigmatulin began the meeting by stressing that Croatia is an important partner of Kazakhstan in South-Eastern Europe. The course towards expansion and deepening of Kazakh-Croatian bilateral relations chosen by the First President-the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will further continue, he said. Nigmatulin expressed confidence that the opening of the Croatian Embassy in Kazakhstan will help boost Kazakh-Croatian contacts.



He went on by naming the priority areas of Kazakhstan-Croatia cooperation, including investment, education, tourism, and inter-parliamentary contacts. The latter, according to Nigmatulin, will propel to the next level after the Croatian delegation will participate in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership" set to be held on September 23-24 in the city of Nur-Sultan.



Marija Pejčinović Burić, in turn, highly evaluated relations between Kazakhstan and Croatia, adding that bilateral ties are developing dynamically thanks to the leadership of the two countries.



She continued by emphasizing the role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of Kazakhstan, pointing out that what the international community sees in Kazakhstan is progress, stability and respect of the Kazakh people to the First President of the country.