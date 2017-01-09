  • kz
    Kazakh crooner to join China's I Am a Singer reality show

    16:36, 09 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will try his luck in the Season 5 of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer.

    The winner of the 2015 International Slavic Bazaar Music Festival in Vitebsk, Belarus shared the news via his Instagram account.

    "I'm going to participate in the I Am a Singer reality show. It is a huge honor to represent Kazakhstan at this international competition," Dimash wrote.
    In this season of the reality show six Chinese singers and one international participant will make it to the final.

    The first season of the show aired in April 2013.

     

     

