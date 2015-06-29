Kazakh-Cuban relations discussed in Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today deputy chairman of the Majilis Sergey Dyachenko has held a meeting with deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cuba Rogelio Sierra Diaz.

Noting that Cuba is a key partner of Kazakhstan in the Caribbean, Mr. Dyachenko stressed that cooperation between the two countries has great potential for development. According to interlocutors, promising areas of cooperation include oil and gas sector, metallurgy, mining, agriculture, transport and construction. Vice-Speaker of the Majilis thanked the Cuban side for its support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018. According to R. Sierra Diaz, Kazakhstan will make another major contribution to the strengthening of global security. S.Dyachenko told Rogelio Sierra Diaz about the Majilis, paying particular attention to the preparation of the legislative framework for the implementation of the institutional reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan. The sides spoke in favor of the development of Kazakh-Cuban inter-parliamentary relations. The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Majilis Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security M.Ashimbayev, Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba I.Tlegen, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba to the Republic of Kazakhstan Carlos Enrique Valdes de la Concepcion.