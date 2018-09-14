Kazakh cultural centre to open in Omsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Consul of Kazakhstan in Omsk Konyssbek Zhusupbekov met with head of the region Alexander Burkov, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy to Russia reports.

The sides debated development of cultural and economic ties, strengthening of cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and Omsk oblast.



The Kazakh consul congratulated Burkov on his sweeping election victory expressing confidence that cross-border cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and Russia will further develop.



"There are 85,000 Kazakhs living in Omsk oblast today. We keep in touch with them. There are all necessary conditions for reception of citizens in the consulate. We help in holding educational and cultural events," the consul added.



On behalf of the Kazakh Diaspora, the diplomat suggested opening a Kazakh cultural centre in Omsk to hold there concerts of the Kazakh ensembles, exhibitions and open there a library. The mayor supported the proposal and charged to find a proper building for the future centre.



The consul also expressed interest in extending business ties between Omsk oblast and Kazakhstan. The parties also discussed opportunities for holding in Omsk a forum of business communities and Kazakhstan-based enterprises.