Kazakh culture and fashion on display in Paris

PARIS. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan well-known Kazakhstan's designers showcased their collections in Paris under the Rukhani Janghyru program, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Kairolla Abishev, a founder of Zeken Moda brand, Aidarkhan Kalieyv, a founder of Aspara Fashion House and designer jeweler Nurdos Aliaskarov got their collections exhibited there.



Kazakh Ambassador to France Zhan Galiyev told about the initiatives of President of Kazakhstan on the country's modernization and revival of the rich and unique historical heritage of the Kazakh people, namely, Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, Rukhani Janghyru and Programmme Article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe".



"On December 1 Kazakhstan will mark the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan. This is the way the people pay their respects to their leader and reformer whose strategic vision let Kazakhstan join the most dynamic economies of the world, strengthen its place in the international arena and promote its culture and values. Today's Kazakhstan is highly esteemed as a reliable and responsible partner that contributes to solving regional and global problems," the Kazakh Ambassador said.



The collections declaring spiritual renewal, harmonious fusion of ancient traditions and modernization stunned those present. Performance of Bastau due of dombra players and kobyz player Gulnur Orazymbetova, traditional Kazakh treats lent color to the runway walk.