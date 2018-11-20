Kazakh culture festival held in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A gala concert of the Kazakh song competition wrapped up the VI Moscow Festival of Kazakh Song Altyn Kuz (Golden Autumn) at the Culture Palace in Moscow, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia reads.

The festival held as part of the Moscow national policy program for 2016-2018 is aimed at the revival of traditions of promoting Kazakh musical art in the regions of Russia. It is purposed to strengthen interethnic accord and inter-cultural cooperation. Its tasks are to seek for new talents, to afford gifted youth an opportunity to realize their creative potential.



12 young performers from Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan got through to the final round. As a result, the first prize went to Farkhat Shaikhiyev of Russia, while Kazakhstan's Dinara Namiyaly won the grand prix of the festival.



Besides, a fair of arts and crafts, national costumes and Kazakh cuisine was unveiled there.