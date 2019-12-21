Kazakh Culture Minister meets with Uzbek colleague

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova held talks with her Uzbek counterpart Bakhtier Saifullaev in Tashkent on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, the ministers praised the development of cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries based on universal human values.

Minister Raimkulova emphasized that 2018 was the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan. Over 200 events were held during the year in line with the program approved by the ministries.

«I am delighted that cultural ties between the two Turkic-speaking nations are strengthening. I am confident that in the future the bridge of friendship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be a solid one,» Aktoty Raimkulova said.

Bakhtier Saifullaev, in turn, highly appreciated the events held within the framework of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.