Kazakh culture on display at Beijing subway station

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Xinhua News Agency found a great way to introduce Beijing Subway passengers to culture and nature of countries of the One Belt, One Road initiative, including Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.





Some of the Beijing Subway stations and cars were decorated with images of Kazakh traditional patterns and yurts as well as photos of falconry, the Khodja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum, the Nur Astana Mosque, the Baiterek Monument and other tourist attractions of Kazakhstan.







"We have organized this exposition as part of the One Belt, One Road initiative to introduce Beijing residents riding the subway to culture and nature of the countries located along the Great Silk Road, including Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan and other countries. Kazakhstan supports China's One Belt, One Road initiative. It launched its new economic policy - the Nurly zhol which compliments the Chinese initiative. The year of 2017 was declared the Year of Chinese tourism in Kazakhstan. I think that through our exposition more Chinese tourists will learn about Kazakhstan," a representative of Xinhua News Agency told Kazinform correspondent.







Nearly 1.2 million passengers use the newly-decorated Beijing subway station and cars daily.



As a reminder, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate in the Belt and Road Summit for International Cooperation in Beijing on May 14-15 along with other global leaders from 29 countries.













