Kazakh cyclist Andrey Zeits wins 8th stage of 2015 Tour of Hainan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cyclist of Kazakhstan's Astana Pro team Andrey Zeits has won royal mountain stage of "Tour of Hainan 2015", according to Sports.kz.

The 204.8 kilometers 8th stage from Dongfang to Wuzhishan, stretched from Dongfang to Wuzhishan, includes three intermediate sprints and three climbs. Julian El Fares of Marseille 13-KTM was second and Francisco Mansebo of Skydive Dubai was the third. The leader of the race Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) finished after thirty seconds; however, he retained the leader's jersey. In the general classification Andrey Zeits shifted from 35th to 2nd position. Note that this year' s Tour of Hainan will last 9 days, and the next stage and final stage is scheduled on Wednesday, featuring a stretched race from Wuzhishan to Wanning with a total distance of 119 kilometers.