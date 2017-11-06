Kazakh cyclist wins Asian Mountain Bike Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's cyclist Kirill Kazantsev has won the CrossCountry Stage of the Asian Mountain Bike Cup beating prominent athletes and becoming the Asian Cup's leader in the overall standing, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation's press service.

"Winning was quite hard for me. We were riding under extreme weather conditions - as it is rainfall season in Malaysia. The road was wet - the wheels were slipping over and over again. Nevertheless, I am pleased with the victory. It is the successful end of the season. Now, I am looking forward to returning home. Next year, the Asian Cup stages will double, and it will be harder to win. Therefore, I plan to prepare well for the upcoming season," the rider said.

The final fourth stage of Asian Mountain Bike Cup was held in Kuching, Malaysia, from 4 to 5 November. Recall that it was preceded by the Cup stages in Japan, Malaysia, and Timor-Leste, where Kirill Kazantsev grabbed silver.