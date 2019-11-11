Kazakh-Czech and Kazakh-Austrian intergovernmental commissions to be held on Nov 11-12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Aibek Smadiyarov, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about the important diplomatic events planned for November 11-12, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, on November 11-12 the 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Czech intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial and scientific-technical cooperation will be held in Nur-Sultan. During the event there will be carried out a number of meetings of experts of the ministries and departments of the two countries.

In addition, on November 11 the 9th meeting of the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Environmental, Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation will be held in the Austrian city of Linz.

During the meeting the parties intend to discuss the current economic situation in Kazakhstan and Austria, prospects for bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, environmental protection, transport and infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and digitalization.

A. Smadiyarov also recalled that the 8th meeting of the IPC was held in August 2017 in Astana.