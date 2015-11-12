Kazakh dancer shows off her best moves in Uncle Murda ft. Future new music video

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani dancer Aisulu Zhakisheva has shown her best dance moves in the new music video released by American rappers Uncle Murda and Future, art.gazeta.kz reports.

Aisulu is a professional dancer and has been living in the U.S. for the past four years. She took it to her VKontakte account to announce the premiere of the music video: "Had a blessing to dance for @unclemurda ft. @future "Right Now" music video. The video is finally out. You can watch it on YouTube now"