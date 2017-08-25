  • kz
    Kazakh defense minister meets with CSTO Sec Gen

    11:49, 25 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Saken Zhassuzakov has held a meeting with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov at the Kazakh Ministry of Defense today, Kazinform reports with reference to the Ministry's press service.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of regional and international security, including the situation in Afghanistan, the effective military development of the CSTO, as well as Kazakhstan's presidency over the Organization in 2018.

