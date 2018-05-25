Kazakh Defense Minister meets with Greek, Qatari colleagues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saken Zhasuzakov held scheduled meetings with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment KADEX-2018 in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

Zhasuzakov met with Minister of National Defense of Greece Panos Kammenos and Minister of State for Defense Affairs of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah.



During the negotiations, the sides noted the importance of holding the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment KADEX-2018 which had become one of the world's leading exhibitions of military equipment and advanced technologies in information security.







