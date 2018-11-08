Kazakh Defense Minister meets with Russian colleague in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev met with his Russian colleague Sergey Shoygu within the framework of the joint session of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council, the CSTO Defense Ministers Council and the CSTO Committee of Security Councils' Secretaries in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides debated the existing and promising areas of bilateral military cooperation.







The meeting resulted in the signing of the Strategic Partnership Program between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation in military sphere in 2019-2021 as well as the Military Cooperation Plan for 2019 between the defense ministries of the two countries.



