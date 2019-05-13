Kazakh Defense Minister pays working visit to Lebanon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev is paying a working visit to Lebanon, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry's press service, Nurlan Yermekbayev plans to meet his Lebanese colleague Elias Bou Saab and get familiarized with everyday activity of militaries of Kazakhstan's peacekeeping contingent and its rotation process.



The two ministers will also discuss the promising areas of cooperation and will share views on the important issues of the international and regional agendas.



Besides, Nurlan Yermekbayev will visit the area of responsibility of IndKazBat Kazakh-Indian battalion.