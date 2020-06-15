Kazakh Defense Minister self-isolates ahead of Great Victory's 75th anniversary in Moscow

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense-Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev has been in self-isolation since June 11. He is set to attend the celebrations dated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War to take place in Moscow, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Yermekbayev had to self-isolate after receiving an invitation from his Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu. Such a measure is in line with recommendations by doctors when leaving for a foreign country, as well as complying with the sanitary and epidemiological situation.

According to the Defense Ministry, the minister is on his duty, while avoiding any direct contacts with his subordinates. All the work is held via phone or videoconferencing.

Self-isolation, which will end once he has returned from Moscow considering the situation, requires the minister to undergo necessary diagnostic procedures.