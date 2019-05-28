Kazakh Defense Minister, UN Under-Secretaries-General had talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense Minister Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev has met with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, and Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for Field Support, in Nur-Sultan.

The parties met on the sidelines of the 5th International Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium themed Predict, Protect, Prevent to discuss participation of Kazakh military in the UN Missions, including female peacemakers.



Besides, the sides debated diversification of participation of the Kazakh Armed Forces in peacemaking operations within the so-called smart peacekeeping, promotion of the national (Kazakhstani) peacekeeping initiatives and a possibility to appoint army officers of the Kazakh Armed Forces to the vacant positions at the UN Departments for Peacekeeping Operations and Field Support, the Ministry's press service reports.



