Kazakh defense minister visits Iran drone team

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Saken Zhasuzakov met with Iranian Army Drone Team, IRNA reports.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Military World Games 2018.

Zhasuzakov expressed success for Iranian team.

Meanwhile, Head of the Iranian team Colonel Ahmad Ahmadi elaborated on the characteristics of Iranian drones.

He also appreciated Kazakhstan for hosting the competitions.

Iranian team with its domestically-made drone 'Safir' attended the event.

The Military World Games is underway with participation of 358 athletes from Iran, China, Belarus, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Russia.

The Military World Games is a multi-sport event for military sportspeople, organized by the International Military Sports Council (CISM). The Games have been held since 1995, although championships for separate sports had been held for some years.

Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are participating in diving, battle of t-72 tanks, airborne vehicles, mountains, artillery, rivalry between chemical units, competition among dog users, patrols, BMP-2 battleships, sea battle invasion, rivalry of UAVs, mortar crew competitions, rifle combat crews, snipers.