Kazakh Defense Minister visits zone of responsibility of IndKazBat peacekeeping battalion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the working visit to the Republic of Lebanon the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev got familiarised with the everyday activities of the military personnel of Kazakhstan's peacekeeping contingent and its rotation process, the Kazakh MFA's press office informs.

The zone of responsibility of the Kazakhstan peacekeeping contingent includes the territories of the eastern part of the so-called "Blue Line", which corresponds to the internationally recognised border of Lebanon and is considered to be the most disputed line of separation of the parties to the conflict.

The Kazakhstan military personnel for six months carried out tasks of maintaining peace and security in the region, performed functions on the area patrol, organisation of observation posts, monitoring the cease-fire observance, assistance to the civilian population and also participated in all events conducted by the headquarters of a mission.

"The fulfilment of the peacekeeping mission is a matter of national importance. This is the fulfilment of the international obligations of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the world community and the United Nations. Half a year has passed since your arrival in Lebanon. The process of rotation of the peacekeeping contingent is underway. The first peacekeeping company adequately fulfilled its duty and returned home with honour. I am confident that the new contingent of peacekeepers will carry the name of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan as high as your predecessors did. Remember that on the Lebanese land you represent our Homeland, the Country of the great steppe. Your every action will impact how Kazakhstan is evaluated," said the Defence Minister speaking in front of the peacekeepers.

For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan, a national peacekeeping company consisting of 120 military personnel and 3 staff officers was sent to Lebanon to carry out the mission on maintaining peace and security.

The Command of the UN mission in Lebanon, as well as the IndKazBat battalion, highly evaluate the training of Kazakhstan's peacekeepers. It was also noted that Kazakh peacekeepers are not only professionals, but also demonstrate high personal skills while carrying out the mission.