Kazakh Defense Ministry holds briefing for foreign military attaches

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister of Defense, Major General Talgat Mukhtarov held a press briefing for diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan on results of the Ministry's activity at the National University of Defense named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry's press service, 24 military attaches attended the press briefing.



Utmost attention was paid to the achievements of the Kazakh Armed Forces, key directions of international military cooperation, peacekeeping initiatives as well as priorities of development of military industrial sector.