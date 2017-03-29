Kazakh delegation attends UN conference on elaboration of treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's delegation led by the Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yerbolat Sembayev takes part in the first session of the Conference to negotiate the elaboration of the elements of a Legally Binding Instrument to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons, leading towards their total elimination, which takes place at the UN Headquarters in New York, MFA reports.

In his speech at the high-level Segment of the Conference, the Kazakh diplomat informed the participants about Kazakhstan's approaches to nuclear disarmament. In particular, the importance of the initiative of the Head of State voiced at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly to build a world without nuclear weapons in 2045 to the centenary of the UN and the relevance of the Manifesto "World. XXI Century" of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Also, Kazakhstan submitted specific proposals to the draft text of the international document being developed.

In accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly A / RES / 71/258 of December 23, 2016, the Conference will be held in New York in two sessions, on 27-31 March 2017 and 15 June-7 July 2017 respectively.