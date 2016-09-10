Kazakh delegation attends UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial in London

The agenda of the UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial included a number of issues, such as improving the planning of peacekeeping operations, implementing the pledges made by the countries at the UN Summit back in September 2015 and improving the effectiveness of the performance of the UN peacekeeping operations.

A number of plenary sessions on the UN’s peacekeeping mission were also held at the conference.

A communiqué has been adopted following the UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial: London 2016.

08.09.2016

UN Peacekeeping Defence

Ministerial: London 2016

Kazakhstan’s Commitment to the UN Peacekeeping

Kazakhstan, as a responsible United Nations member state and elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, is taking all necessary steps to make every possible contribution to UN peacekeeping.

In 2015, Kazakhstan adopted new peacekeeping legislation.

Kazakhstan deployed four military observers to MINURSO and UNOCI, and committed to increase their number and contribution in the future.

To further strengthen capacity, the Ministry of Defence’s "KAZCENT" peacekeeping centre provides language and peacekeeping training to our military and police units. At this stage, the training centre is in preparation for the certification of two United Nations courses.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defence is also in the process of training a peacekeeping unit of company size, which may be sent on UN peacekeeping missions. It has been declared at Level 1 of the new UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System. Kazakhstan has requested an Assessment Advisory Visit of UN experts to assess our unit and raise our readiness to Level 2. The experts’ visit is expected in November 2016.

In addition, we also work closely with US Department of Defense on the bilateral Global Peacekeeping Operations Initiative programme for capacity building.

In this context we would like to express our gratitude to the British Ministry of Defence for hosting and taking an active part in this year’s annual joint "Steppe Eagle" peacekeeping exercise.



